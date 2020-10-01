I Tried Something Different Making Apple Crisp This Year

One of the things I love about fall in South Dakota is when apple trees start to give up their apples. There's nothing like fall fresh apples.

In a recent visit to my Mom & Dad's house in northwestern Iowa, I was gifted boxes of wonderful apples from their orchard. I was thrilled to bring them home and start whipping up apple-based recopies.

I started with this delicious baked Apple Crisp. But rather than using a traditional baking dish, I used a three-tiered lasagna pan. This was a big batch. If you want to give this a try, with or without a traditional baking dish, here is the recipe.

15 medium-sized apples

2 cups Quaker Oats

1 tsp Ground Nutmeg

2 tsp Ground Cinnamon

1 Stick of Butter

1 cup Brown Sugar

1/4 Cup of Flour

Peel, core, and slice all your apples. Mix your oats, cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, and flour in a bowl. Pour the stick of melted butter over the dry mixture. Mix the dry mixture and melted butter together.

Coat your cooking pan with non-stick spray. Place sliced apples in the pan and cover the apples with your mixture. Cook in the oven at +350 for around one hour or until it's crispy brown.

If you have a hankerin' enjoy with a large scoop of Vanilla Bean Ice Cream. Mmmm! It's Good Stuff!