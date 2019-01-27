I Proved I am a Better Kicker than Cody Parkey and Blair Walsh

As I ascended on Atlanta for Super Bowl 53, I had a Saturday to burn and little did I know I would prove that I am a better kicker than Cody Parkey and Blair Walsh.

Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings fans are both fully aware who those two kickers are after both broke the hearts of their fans with missed field goals in the playoffs.

Now, both fan bases can fight over my services as a place kicker as I am clearly one of the best after my efforts at the College Football Hall of Fame.

See, my skills are AMAZING and the form is even better.

Not only can I make a field goal under the pressure of a camera in my face, I even have a little distance on my leg too.

So as much as I love the radio gig, it seems the NFL will be calling soon.

So I appreciate all the kind words over the years about my radio show but I will be warming the hearts of some NFL fans soon as I make kicks to advance them in the playoffs and not break their hearts like Parkey and Walsh.