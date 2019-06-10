Playing baseball as a kid, I always wanted to be the guy who got to throw out a first pitch at a game.

I got that opportunity this weekend at the Sioux Falls Canaries game to do exactly that and there was a bonus to it all.

I didn't just get to throw out a first pitch, I got to ride in the Budweiser Clydesdales on the way to the mound.

It was legit!

The Clydesdales were in town for some promotional events all week in Sioux Falls and they made their final trip in town to the Birdcage.

As for the first pitch, lets just say the ride in on the Clydesdales was the good part of the whole experience, because the pitch I threw wasn't what we would call a strike.