UPDATE: I-90 & I-29 Reopen

7:30 AM: I-29 and I-90 are now fully open, after being closed overnight. There are still some No Travel Advisories in place & travel conditions are still very difficult along the I-29 corridor.

6:30 AM: Interstate 29 from Sioux Falls to the Iowa border and Interstate 90 from Sioux Falls to the Minnesota border opened at 6:30 AM. Interstate 29 from Sioux Falls north to the North Dakota border will reopen at 7:30 AM.

Blizzard conditions have forced the closure of Interstate 90 and parts of Interstate 29.

State officials are advising NO TRAVEL on I-29 and to postpone any travel until the storm passes.

The National Weather Service says many roads are closed.

If you must travel please call ahead to your destination and have a Winter Survival Kit in your vehicle.

