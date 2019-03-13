I-90 Closed from Chamberlain to Wyoming Border

Interstate 90 has been closed from the Wyoming border to Exit 260 at the Oacoma/Chamberlain exit, affecting both east and westbound traffic.

Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer for the South Dakota DOT, says conditions had deteriorated as the snow and strong winds moved through the state and were not expected to improve until late Thursday (March 14) at the earliest.

Other traveling challenges in eastern South Dakota have come from heavy rains and flooding. Multiple roads have been closed due to water covering the surface.

"Motorists should visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or call 511 to check the latest road conditions, and travel advisories before attempting to travel," said Sandal. Conditions will be updated around 7:00 PM and around 5:00 AM in the morning.

If you do get stranded in a blizzard:

Stay in your vehicle.

Run the engine and heater about 10 minutes an hour to stay warm.

When the engine is running, open a window slightly to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Periodically clearing snow from the exhaust pipe will also help prevent carbon monoxide buildup.

When it’s dark outside, turn on the interior light so rescuers can see you.

Put up a distress flag, or spread a large colored cloth on the ground to attract attention from rescuers.