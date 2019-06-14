Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids Donation to Military

Opening night for the 2019 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids was a huge success as the city of Sioux Falls welcomed top sports professionals and celebrities. And a very special presentation that honored military families.

Legends for Kids made its largest gift Thursday night at the Legends Banquet with a $25,000 donation to Folds of Honor . The donation marks the beginning of a partnership between the two organizations. Folds of Honor will become a supporter and beneficiary of Legends for Kids.

Folds of Honor Foundation is a 501C-3 nonprofit organization founded in 2007 that is dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. It has awarded nearly 20,000 educational scholarships.

“Folds of Honor is an outstanding organization, and we firmly believe in its mission to honor the sacrifices of our military members by supporting their families through education,” said Tim Stupka, co-founder of Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends. “We are excited to partner with Folds of Honor and look forward to seeing the life-changing impact this organization has on military families.”

This is the 20th year for the Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends program that provides learning opportunity for young student-athletes to grow and be inspired in the world of sports by providing different sporting clinics and camps.

Source: Paul Heinert/Sanford Health Media Relations