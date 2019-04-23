Your Husband’s Farts Help You Live Longer! Here is How

The study you didn't want to read and the one your husband has been hoping for. Your man will most likely quote this the rest of your marriage.

From a story in Readers Digest: "Researchers at the University of Exeter have found that hydrogen sulfide, the nose-pinching scent that gives flatulence its rotten egg-like quality, can actually have potent health benefits in small doses—and nobody is better at delivering the dose quite like the average husband. Depending on how you feel about his, ahem, donations, you may need to start following these tips for a happy marriage to keep your relationship on solid footing."

I apologize for being the one to have to pass this on that passing gas is for everyone's benefit, but you can't argue these fun facts.

Sources: Readers Digest