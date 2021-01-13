Huge South Dakota HS Basketball Game in Hartford This Friday

The state of South Dakota has been operational during the winter high school sports calendar and on Friday night we are in for a great matchup.

There will be a huge South Dakota girl's high school basketball game in Hartford on Friday night as West Central hosts St. Thomas More.

St. Thomas More enters Friday's game as the No. 1 team in the state in Class A with West Central right behind them at No. 2 in the latest South Dakota Media Prep Poll.

Heading into this week, STM was 8-0 and received all but one of the first-place votes, with the Trojans beginning this week at 6-1.

The unfortunate part of the current landscape in this state is that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause havoc throughout South Dakota, so Phase 2 of the West Central Activity Protocol will be in place, meaning limited attendance.

That means no general attendance, as each participant will only get 4 vouchers and no others will be admitted.

Those in attendance will need a voucher and face mask to enter and it is expected they social distance while at the game.

Game time is set for 6:30 PM and for more information about streaming options or to find information on the game, you can visit the West Central website.

It is really remarkable all things considered that games are even going on right now and what a welcomed distraction it will be on Friday night in Hartford, SD to see No.1 vs. No 2 and simply the opportunity these young people have to compete will be amazing.

And as a gas bagging radio host who works in Sioux Falls, but calls Hartford home... GO TROJANS!!