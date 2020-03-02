How ‘Woman-Friendly’ is South Dakota?

In honor of March being Women's History Month, WalletHub did a statistical comparison between all 50 states, in an effort to determine which states were the most and least women-friendly.

South Dakota once again landed just above the middle in 23rd place.

In order to make this determination, WalletHub examined numerous data categories, some very general in nature and some very specific. They took into account information like; how friendly states were to working moms, the number of women who owned businesses, the median income of working women, unemployment rates among women, high school graduation rates and the number of women who were living in poverty.

They also considered things like how many women voted in the last presidential election, depression, suicide and homicide rates among women, as well as, the number of women who could not afford to see a doctor due to the cost, and, the number of women who have no health insurance.

The top 5 best states for women are:

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Iowa

Maine

Colorado

The worst states for women are:

Louisiana

Mississippi

Arkansas

Alabama

Oklahoma

To see the complete study and all the research, check out WalletHub.

