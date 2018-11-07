How We Can Help Keep the Homeless in Our Community Stay Warm

As the Midwest weather sends us all to our closets to pull out the proper gear for the upcoming months, not everyone in our community has the resources to keep warm. But we can help make sure they feel the warmth and love.

Check out the Wishful Wednesday post from the St. Francis House Facebook page:

November 10 - 18 is Hunger & Homeless Awareness Week. The old saying about not judging someone until you walk a mile in their shoes will hopefully take on a new meaning this year. When we physically try walking a mile in someone's shoes we can only receive a small glimpse of someone's reality, but it will still hopefully open our eyes a little more.

The St. Francis House in Sioux Falls is inviting you to participate in their "Walk A Mile In My Shoes" event.

From the St. Francis House Facebook page:

November 10th-18th is Hunger & Homeless Awareness Week. Please consider joining us as we “Walk A Mile In My Shoes”. Fill a backpack with 15# of non- perishable items to donate to the homeless in our community. To register: text 351-3714 or email director@stfrancishouse.com!

The people who experience homelessness are real people, with names, family, and life circumstances that brought them to this point.

I've learned over the years it's easy to lump everyone in the same categories of our minds until we get to know them and their stories.

If you can make it work come experience this event, or check out the St. Francis House Facebook page for more ways to get involved.