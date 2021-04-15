How To Watch NDSU and SDSU Game This Weekend

There's a big game on the horizon this weekend in college football as a lot will be on the line between South Dakota State and North Dakota State on Saturday.

Not only is the Dakota Marker Trophy on the line, bragging rights and playoff positioning is also up for grabs.

The question now becomes, how can you watch the action between SDSU and NDSU?

You will have two options to watch the game on TV with Midco Sports Network, their streaming app and ESPN+.

Game time is set for 2:30 PM in Fargo and they are preparing for a great atmosphere inside the Fargodome.

The Fargodome will host about 8,000 fans for the big game, so if you can get your hands on a ticket, you can be front and center for the matchup between No.2 NDSU and No.4 SDSU.