How To Rock a Good Super Bowl Party

We're getting Brady vs. Mahomes in a great matchup! The Chiefs and the Buccaneers should be good. Got a good seat in the house and hosting a party? Remember, the Super Bowl isn't just a three-hour football game. With all the pre-game hype, it is a marathon and not a sprint.

Here are a few ways to make sure you make the most of your Super Bowl Sunday:

A Good Breakfast − There's nothing wrong with hitting the booze early and often on Sunday, but you will be prepared to go the distance and not pass out if you eat a solid breakfast. If you drink on an empty stomach, you're doomed.

Gambling − Gambling gives the neutral fan something to root for, only it's twice as intense because your money is on the line. Side bets with buddies throughout the game also bring an element of excitement to the party. Make a betting square board for the guests at $10 a pop.

Drinking Games − You know what you're going to see, so you might as well drink to it. Animals in commercials, sweet cars we can't afford, and tons of Coronavirus stuff. Break out the Corona beers and grab the limes.

Have non-alcoholic beverages on hand for those who don't imbibe. A good Fresca can be refreshing!

Lots of Food, Lots of Beer – Super Bowl is the last "eating-and-drinking holiday" until Memorial Day, so make sure you overindulge. If you don't wake up tomorrow with a hangover and a case of heartburn, you didn't do your job.

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands

LOOK: The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands