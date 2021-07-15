How to Get Tickets to the Upcoming ‘Field of Dreams’ Game in Iowa

The upcoming "Field of Dreams" game between the Yankees and White Sox will accommodate up to 8,000 fans, but it won't be easy to get a ticket.

Ticket information for the upcoming game on August 12 has been on hold for many months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and local policies in determining whether fans would be able to attend the game. Now, after months of waiting, ticket details have finally emerged.

Spoiler...if you thought it was as easy as jumping on Ticketmaster for an on-sale, think again.

According to Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register, fans who want to attend the "Field of Dreams" game will have to win a lottery to do so. On top of that, fans must have an Iowa zip code in order to even enter the lottery.

Yes. That means, for example, that those that live in Canton will not be eligible to enter the lottery, but those that live across the Big Sioux River in Inwood can. Those that have an address with a zip code in Iowa will be able to enter the lottery as of Friday, July 16th at 9:00 AM. Lottery entries will be open until July 23rd.

Birch reports that those that are selected in the lottery will only be able to purchase two tickets and they will also receive a parking pass.

So if you're a fan in South Dakota, Nebraska, or Minnesota that was hoping to go to the game, the only option to grab a ticket will be if any open up on the secondary market. Tickets that get posted there are more than likely going to be at an extreme price.

The Yankees and White Sox will play on a ballfield that is adjacent to the "Field of Dreams" that was used for the classic movie. The game is scheduled for August 12th in Dyersville, Iowa at 6:15 PM. FOX will televise the game nationwide.

More information regarding the ticket policy for the "Field of Dreams" game can be found through Tommy Birch and the Des Moines Register, or through Major League Baseball.