How the New UFC Pay-Per-View Deal with ESPN+ Benefits UFC Fans

So now that we've told you the basics of the new deal between the UFC and ESPN+ in regards to pay-per-view events, here's how it actually benefits you as a consumer.

With the UFC moving all of its pay-per-view (PPV) events to ESPN+ as an exclusive partnership, people may be wondering how this is positive. ESPN+ is $4.99 per month and then UFC PPVs typically run $55-$65 depending on the provider. It sounds like a complete recipe for extra money...and trust me I initially thought that also.

This deal eliminates the middle man being the cable and satellite providers. UFC PPVs will be $59.99 in addition to the $4.99 per month subscription. While that does match the previous $65 in traditional PPV broadcast (for HD on DirecTV/Dish), the subscription service opens the doors to other UFC live events and a backlog of previous shows that have taken place. Even if you're a casual UFC watcher that orders one event per year, this won't cost you anything extra than it did before.

ESPN+ also has rights to sporting organizations like MLB, NHL, and different soccer events around the world. Even if you buy two UFC PPVs per year, you can easily recoup the $4.99 subscription by watching another live event during the month. The future for the UFC, at least for the next seven years, is tied in with the ESPN+ service.

For those that are avid UFC followers, like me, UFC is also offering a deal with ESPN+ that allows consumers to get a year's worth of the ESPN+ service and a UFC PPV for $70. Depending on how you want to look at it, you can get a UFC PPV for $10 ($4.99 x 12 months = $60), or save $50 total by combining the price ($4.99 x 12 months, plus $60 one PPV). This will take the sting out of the extra $4.99 per month. In general, the service will actually end up saving money for avid fans longterm (especially for those that don't have cable/satellite)

The company has also announced that bars will still have access to show UFC PPV events. That option hasn't been taken away if you'd prefer to venture out and enjoy some food and beverages while watching the show.

This deal isn't as bad as it first appears on paper. Shows can be streamed through video game systems, Apple TV, Smart TVs, and other streaming devices. It is as easy as clicking a remote to order the show.