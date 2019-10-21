How Old is Too Old To Trick Or Treat? Most Say 12.

How old is too old to go trick or treating? There is nothing worse than a pack of teenagers ringing your doorbell on Halloween after the lights go out asking for treats. I mean, you've got to hand it over because you know they're packing eggs.

Most say 12 is the age in which kids need to stop trick or treating. That seems a bit premature to me. That's when you're hitting your prime in creativity and costumes. It's when you really turn up the horror tactics and carry a fake chainsaw. I say let them. Hey, at least they're off the video games for a bit and getting some walking in.

Some places in the United States there are actually laws in place that prohibit children over the age of 12 from trick or treating. The state of Virginia is particularly harsh because if you're over 12 and get caught trick or treating you can actually be slapped with a misdemeanor fine for $100.

I don't think we need to go that far in Sioux Falls, but what is the appropriate age where a parent says "OK I think you're a little old to go begging for treats door-to-door"

Some other options may include letting them hand out candy at the house while in costume or going to a chaperoned Halloween party at a friends house.