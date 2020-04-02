The Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has seen people make a run on things like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and bottled water at local stores, but exactly how much food do you need to stock up on when you head out for your next grocery run if you're looking at being home for an extended period of time.

Dietician Joanna Michałowska, a PhD candidate at Medical University in Poznan, Poland, has developed a Food Calculator that she says will tell you exactly how much (or how little) you need to buy at the store to get you through a 14-day quarantine.

For the average family of four, consisting of two adults and two children (under age 10), the calculator says the grocery list should include:

Apples (11.8 pounds)

Onions (1.7 pounds)

Carrots (4.7 pounds)

Bell peppers (6.5 pounds)

Potatoes (1.2 pounds)

Eggs (4-5 dozen)

Butter (3 sticks)

Cheese (2 - 1 pound blocks)

Bread (5 loaves)

Milk (5 gallons)

Meat (6 pounds)

Crackers (3 packages)

Oats (3 packs)

Pasta (5 packs)

Rice (4 bags)

Lentils (2 packs)

Cocoa (1 pack)

Almonds (2 packs)

Pickles (8 jars)

Honey (2 bottles)

Mayonaise (1 jar)

Olive oil (1 bottle)

Frozen vegetables (10 packs)

Sweet Corn (2 cans)

Tuna (7 cans)

Chickpeas (8 cans)

Tomatoes (12 cans)

So what do you do with all of that food after you haul it home from the store?

Joanna has also devised a meal plan to get you through those two weeks.

