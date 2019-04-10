How Much Chocolate Easter Bunny Can You Eat for 100 Calories?

To answer the above question, not much. If your bunny is one of those yummy Lindt milk chocolate ones, you can barely eat the head and one of its ears. That's the bad news. The good news is, you can eat 6 Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs, ( the hard-shelled small ones, not the chocolate-covered egg-shaped ones, sorry ), 3 and 1/2 Peeps, ( if you love them like I do ) or 25 Jelly Belly Jelly Beans.

Of course, there is always the option of throwing caution and moderation to the wind and eating the whole "wabbit" from toes through tips of ears and thinking about it later. Much later.

Consumer Reports has made a habit of showing us just how much of certain foods ( salad ingredients, picnic foods, Halloween candy, etc. ) can be consumed for around 100 calories. Which is very helpful when you then determine you'd rather eat 500 calories of your favorite Easter candy instead. So you can eat the 25 jellybeans, the Reese's peanut butter eggs, almost a whole Cadbury egg, 6 Cadbury mini-eggs and 7 peeps!

You can then checkout their salad ingredients checklist and put together some "good for your waistline" meals to get your blood sugar back in check.

You can see the Easter candy calorie count at Consumer Reports .