How Many People Actually Voted For Kanye West?

We can all breathe a sigh of relief. Kanye West has conceded the presidential race.

In what will almost certainly go down as one of the closest and most divisive presidential elections in American history, many of us voted for either President Trump or Joe Biden. But Kanye West (yes that Kanye West) was officially on the ballot in 12 states. So, how many votes did West manage to get? More than you might guess.

In a state by state breakdown, deadline is reporting that Kanye West received just over 60,000 votes in the 12 states he was on the ballot. Some of South Dakota's neighbors gave West a large share of his votes too.

Just to our southeast, in the state of Iowa ( a state in which Donald Trump won), West came in fourth place and received 3,202 votes. Head north to Minnesota and West fared even better. Joe Biden won In the land of ten thousand lakes, but Kanye received 7,937 votes.

Which state gave Kanye the most support though? That would be the state of Tennesse, where West took home over 10,000 votes.

Although the rapper and mogul turned presidential candidate has conceded the race this time around, he's already eyeing another run in four years. In a tweet, West simply stated “WELP, KANYE 2024.” Will he feel the same way in four years? Only time will tell.