How Many Missing Persons Are From South Dakota?

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is bringing awareness to the number of missing people in our state. A new campaign will highlight a missing person weekly.

Missing Person's Monday will highlight one missing person each week in South Dakota. According to the Attorney General, there are around 120 missing people in the state at any given time. The state has launched #MissingPersonsSD in an effort to solve these cases.

Looking at the missing person's website, the two individuals who have been missing the longest are Stanley Strole who went missing in 1979, and Sharon Bald Eagle who was reported missing in 1984.

Authorities continue the search for Serenity Dennard who ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home on February 3, 2019.

Descriptions, and in some cases a picture of the missing persons are located on the Attorney General’s website.