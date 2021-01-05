How Many Diamonds Can Be Put Into A Single Ring? A Lot

Here's a story I hope my wife doesn't find out about. She loves jewelry and that's great. But if she sees this ring, she might want me to buy even more jewelry for her and my bank account might object.

There is a jeweler in India who wanted to stuff the greatest amount of diamonds into a ring and he has succeeded. His 12,638 diamond ring has set the Guinness World Record for the most diamonds in a single ring.

Harshit Bansal owns Renani Jewels in Meerut. He has been studying jewelry design since 2018 and came up with the idea of creating one ring with most diamonds.

Bansal's record-breaking ring is called the Marigold or the "Ring of Prosperity." Bansai used 38.08-carat natural diamonds set in a circular band with an ornate floral design.

Bansal's "target was always more than 10,000 diamonds. I trashed many designs and concepts over the years to finally zero in on this," he said.

After Guinness counted all 12,638 diamonds, the ring was certified with the new world record. The Marigold smashed the old world record set by Hallmark Jewellers with 'only' 7,801 diamonds in a single ring.

Bansai declined to offer a value for the 5.8 ounce Marigold, only saying it was "priceless." If there is one thing I know about the value of diamond rings after buying my wife's engagement and wedding band set is they do have a price and that price is expensive.