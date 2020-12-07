How High Will Gas Prices Rise in South Dakota?
Thanksgiving was supposed to be the end of the increase in gas prices. It turns out that things are not going that way at the moment.
The average price for a gallon of gas in South Dakota is currently sitting at $2.10. That is three cents higher than a week ago in the Mount Rushmore State. A month ago the price was $2.09 while the average price one year ago was $2.51.
“Gas prices were predicted to decrease following the holiday, but robust gains in crude oil prices and the OPEC decision to increase production next year led to at a number of states seeing pump price jumps of 3 to 12 cents,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson said in a press release. “Even with the weekly jumps, gas prices remain relatively cheap with 15 state averages at $2/gallon or less.”
In Sioux Falls the average price for a gallon of gas is $1.99 per gallon. That is one cent higher than a week ago and one-cent lower than it was a month ago.
As per usual the cheapest gas in town is at Costco for $1.86. The Holiday on West 12th Street and the Casey's on East Benson Road are both selling gas for $1.89 per gallon.
Gas prices in the Black Hills have also gone up a bit. The average price for a gallon of gas in Rapid City is $2.32, three cents higher than last week.