How Far Behind With Planting Are South Dakota Farmers?



It has been an incredibly tough spring for farmers in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and throughout the midwest. South Dakota is on pace for one of the wettest springs ever. With so much water standing in fields it's making it impossible for some farmers to get out and plant the fields.

The Midwest Ag Services Inc. posted a chart on their Facebook page showing just how far behind some of the nations farmers are with getting crops planted. Midwest Ag compared Corn Acres Left to Plant in 2019 with where they were in 2018.

At this time last year South Dakota had 4,860,000 acres of corn planted compared with 1,802,000 acres planted so far in 2019. That puts South Dakota behind by 3,012,000 acres.

At this time last year Minnesota had 3,520,000 acres of corn planted compared with 1,817,000 acres in so far in 2019. That puts Minnesota behind by 1,703,000 acres.

At this time last year Iowa had 4,080,000 acres of corn planted compared with 1,848,000 acres in so far in 2019. That puts Minnesota behind by 2,232,000 acres.