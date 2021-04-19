How Do You Think South Dakota Ranks In ‘Most Snobby States’?

The definition of 'Snobby' is condescending, patronizing, or socially exclusive. You know when someone basically thinks they are better than someone else.

So do you think folks consider South Dakota a 'Snobby' state? Zippa.com recently ranked all states and came up with a list of which ones may be perceived as the Snobbiest States.

When calculating the list they figured in the Percent of population with a bachelor’s degree, the Percent of degree earners with a degree in arts and humanities, the Number of Ivy League colleges, and the Gallons of wine consumed yearly.

I don't know how fair or scientific this was. But here are some of the rankings of Zippa.com's "Snobbiest States":

1. Massachusetts.

2. Vermont.

3. Connecticut.

4. New York.

5. New Hampshire.

6. Rhode Island.

7. California.

8. Oregon.

9. Maine.

10. Virginia.

15. Minnesota

37. North Dakota

43. Iowa

45. South Dakota

50. West Virginia