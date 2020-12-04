Minnesota Vikings fans that are DISH Network subscribers in South Dakota are going to have to find another way to watch the game this weekend.

DISH Network and Nexstar Media Group are in the middle of the negotiation battle that has led to Nexstar channels going dark on DISH as of Wednesday, December 2. Nexstar Media owns the CBS affiliate signals for KELO (Sioux Falls) and KCLO (Rapid City) in South Dakota. Regardless of which side is correct, as both sides blame each other, the ones that suffer are those that are the consumers.

This weekend's Minnesota Vikings game against Jacksonville, and Green Bay's game against Philadelphia, are both scheduled to air on CBS. That means that if you are a DISH Network subscriber in South Dakota, you'll have to find another way to watch the games (that is unless DISH and Nexstar agree to a new deal prior to Sunday)

So what options are available for you to watch the game? There are a few:

Antenna : KELO and KCLO are both available over-the-air by an antenna. Indoor antennas are easy to set up and can cost anywhere between $10-$200. They can be found almost anywhere.

: KELO and KCLO are both available over-the-air by an antenna. Indoor antennas are easy to set up and can cost anywhere between $10-$200. They can be found almost anywhere. Locast: Locast is an app that you can download on your Amazon Firestick or similar device. Locast is free to use, but does ask for a donation, and gives you access to channels that would be covered in your area by an antenna. You just need to sign up for an account.

Locast is an app that you can download on your Amazon Firestick or similar device. Locast is free to use, but does ask for a donation, and gives you access to channels that would be covered in your area by an antenna. You just need to sign up for an account. Vikings App: The Minnesota Vikings app (available in the app store) allows fans to stream the game live as long as you are in the game's coverage area. If you're in South Dakota, you are in this week's coverage area.

The Minnesota Vikings app (available in the app store) allows fans to stream the game live as long as you are in the game's coverage area. If you're in South Dakota, you are in this week's coverage area. Yahoo! App: Download the Yahoo! Sports app and enable location services. They provide a stream of local games to local markets.

Download the Yahoo! Sports app and enable location services. They provide a stream of local games to local markets. CBS All Access: The CBS All Access streaming service allows fans to watch local games. CBS All Access is a subscription-based service and will charge a fee.

The CBS All Access streaming service allows fans to watch local games. CBS All Access is a subscription-based service and will charge a fee. YouTube TV: YouTube TV offers KELO/KCLO. YouTube TV is $64.99 per month.

YouTube TV offers KELO/KCLO. YouTube TV is $64.99 per month. Hulu Live + TV : Hulu Live + TV offers KELO/KCLO and is $54.99 per month.

: Hulu Live + TV offers KELO/KCLO and is $54.99 per month. Other Cable/Satellite Providers: If you're planning on switching providers, Midco and DirecTV both offer KELO and KCLO.

Hopefully, DISH Network and Nexstar Media Group can come up with a deal in the meantime, but if they can't use one of the options above to catch the game on Sunday.