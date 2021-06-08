Thirty million Americans have Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), over 100,000 people are waiting for a transplant and millions of others are at risk (1 in 7 people) but don't know it, because it often has no symptoms until it is advanced. CKD has two main causes, diabetes and high blood pressure. Ironically, two diseases which can go undiagnosed until a person has alarming symptoms.

Once again this year, the 2021 Sioux Falls Kidney Walk is a virtual event, happening on Saturday, June 12, walking or doing - - whatever you want, wherever you want, whenever you want!

Raise funds as an individual, or join a virtual team, then walk in your neighborhood, walk in a park, walk up and down your front steps, whatever works for you! Just get registered and go for it!

If you'd like to join the live opening ceremonies, they begin at 10 AM on the NKF/Dakotas' Facebook page. You're encouraged to share your photos and videos using the hastag#SDKidneyWalkVirtual.

Sioux Falls Virtual Kidney Walk is one of over hundreds going on across the country with participants dedicated to "supporting families, patients and people at risk". The funds raised by the walks support patient and community services, professional and public health education, and research.

If you think you or someone you love may be at risk here are some indicators:

High blood pressure - Can cause chronic kidney disease and conversely CKD can cause high blood pressure

Diabetes

Family history of chronic kidney disease

If you are age 60 or older

If your BMI (body mass index) is 30 or above

If you are African-American, Hispanic, Asian, a Pacific Islander, or American Indian

For more information see the 2021 Sioux Falls Virtual Kidney Walk online, on Facebook, or call Gene Dickey, Executive Director at 605-360-4939.