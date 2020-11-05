How Can You Ensure Your Car Is Ready for Winter?

We all know this 70 degree weather won't last forever. Sooner rather than later, Old Man Winter is going to rear his ugly head again in the Sioux Empire. Knowing South Dakota, it will probably be in just a few weeks.

When he finally does, you need to make sure your vehicle is ready for the winter months. The last thing you want is a vehicle breakdown during the dead of winter.

AAA has put together a checklist for motorists to make sure their car will be good-to-go for another go around with Old Man Winter.

According to Dakota News Now, checking your car periodically can go a long way in helping to prevent a cold-weather breakdown.

The harsh winter weather forces your vehicle to work much harder, especially in terms of the starting system, headlights, tires, and windshield wipers.

Here is a partial list of things AAA recommends drivers do in advance of the arrival of winter weather:

Clean any corrosion from the battery and cable connections. Have the battery checked by a professional.

Replace any worn windshield wiper blades.

Inspect all lights and replace headlight bulbs if necessary.

Examine your tires for tread depth, uneven wearing, and cupping. Check the pressure in all four tires to make sure they are properly inflated.

Carry an emergency kit equipped for winter weather that includes things like snacks, a snow shovel, blankets, a flashlight, and jumper cables.

Having a solid winter weather game plan in place for your vehicle is absolutely vital if you live in a winter weather state like South Dakota.

AAA encourages motorists to have their vehicles inspected by a certified technician. In many cases, these inspections will take an hour or less and help give you the piece of mind you need to ensure your car survives another frigid South Dakota winter.

Source: Dakota News Now