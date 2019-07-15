Hot Summer Nites Sioux Falls Corvette Event Info

The Sioux Falls Corvette Club is is once again putting on some great Vette events this summer. Each year over 400 Corvettes embark on the pilgrimage to join the party that is the Black Hills Corvette Classic. Things start on eastern side of the state in Beresford and Sioux Falls. The 2019 Corvette Classic is July 17 - 20.

Things will get underway on Wednesday, July 17 at Jerry's Chevrolet in Beresford with registration for the Vette Event. They'll be Merchandise, Cool Drinks, Lunch, Corvette Showroom, VIP's and Prizes.

The Hot Summer Nites event is that evening at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. This year's entertainment will include a Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band in the Outdoor Grandstand.

You'll also be able to enjoy food trucks, ice cold beverages, and beer gardens, plus hundreds of Corvettes from across the nation on display.

This family friendly event includes a Kids Corral and cars participating in Quick 60 Races. The event is free and open to the public, a free-will donation is requested to benefit the Veterans Cemetery Foundation.

Fairground gates open at 4:00pm, all Corvettes are welcome to park (those registered and non-registered for the Black Hills Corvette Classic). Enter off I29 using the Madison Street exit. The Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band takes the stage at 8:00pm.

Concert tickets are $20 each and available at the Gate. You can see a full schedule of the itinerary for The Black Hills Corvette Classic at blackhillscorvetteclassic.