Hot Hurley Nights is Hot Summer Fun!

Friday through Sunday, July 26 through 28, there is something for everyone! The fun begins Friday with music on Main beginning at 6:00 P.M., along with Cruise Night, the Burnout Contest and then the Ledfoot Band at 9:00.

Saturday is a FULL day (and night) with breakfast at the Fire Hall starting bright and early at 7:00. Throughout the day there's a softball tournament, crafts, the parade at 10:30, tons of food booths, kids activities and tractor drive at high noon. The afternoon features a Poker Run, Wine tasting and an alumni banquet at 7:00 PM. Starting Saturday evening at 9:00 enjoy the BS Band.

But hold on, it doesn't end there!

On Sunday there's a Community Church Service at 9:00 in the city park, brunch at 10:00, a tractor pull at 1:00 PM and a lot more (don't miss the Ice Cream Social at 5:30).

You can check out their Facebook Page and let's get together for some Hot Summer Fun at Hot Hurley Nights this weekend!