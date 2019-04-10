Hoppy Easter! Here’s a List of Easter Egg Hunts and Events in Sioux Falls
Easter is Sunday, April 21. The Easter Bunny will be hopping into town and leaving Easter eggs all over the Sioux Empire. There are several Easter egg hunts and other special events scheduled in the Sioux Empire.
Easter Egg Hunt & Visit From Easter Bunny
Saturday, April 13, 2019 - 10:00 AM sharp - Journey Elementary School Park at 6801 S. Grange Ave.
Presented by The Experience Real Estate. Over 3,000 Easter eggs to find. Bring your baskets. Search for the "winning eggs" to claim the grand prize. The Easter bunny will be making a stop.
Pajama Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
Saturday, April 13, 2019 - 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Granite City Food and Brewery
Granite City will be serving a breakfast buffet with fruit, croissants, scones, reggiano hash browns, bacon, sausage, RumChata French toast, and a donut creation station.
The Easter Bunny will be making table-side visits and posing for pictures. Pajamas are encouraged.
Prices for adults are $11.99 and $5.99 for kids, 5 and under are free!
Make your reservation today! bit.ly/gcfbbunny
Harrisburg Easter Bash
Saturday, April 13, 2019 - 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Harrisburg Freedom Elementary, 1101 Tom Sawyer Trl
A fun morning with bounce houses, coloring contests, cake walk, crafts, donuts, photo ops, raffle baskets and a very special Easter guest.
Linwood's Easter Egg-sperience
Saturday, April 13, 2019 - 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM - Linwood Wesleyan Church, 1101 E. 57th Street in Sioux Falls.
There will be Easter egg hunts, snow cones, games and prizes. Everything is FREE and open to the public! Questions? Send a message or call 605-332-9080.
Annual Dell Rapids Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 13, 2019 - 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM - Dell Rapids Park, 24629 S Garfield Ave. in Dell Rapids.
It's the Chambers Annual Easter Egg Hunt.
The Easter Bunny will be there at 10:00 AM to take pictures. The hunt begins at 10:30 AM. Kids can hunt for candy filled eggs. Six lucky kids will find a Golden Egg with a $25 prize!
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
Saturday, April 13, 2019 - 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM - Southern Hills Church, 3400 E. 49th St. in Sioux Falls.
It's the annual Breakfast With the Easter Bunny. There will be games and prizes, Easter crafts, raffles, puppet show, egg hunt, and a light breakfast.
TIckets:
$4.00 in Advance
$5.00 at the Door.
** Adults are Free **
Easter Truck Hunt
Sunday, April 14, 2019 - 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM - 6212 S. Pinnacle Place in Sioux Falls.
Resonate Church will be hosting a an Easter Truck Hunt. Hop from trunk to trunk collecting candy filled eggs. Bring a basket. Enjoy games and prizes along the way.
St. Katharine Drexel Easter Egg Hunt
Sunday, April 14, 2019 - 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM - St. Katharine Drexel, 1800 S. Katie Ave. #1 in Sioux Falls.
The annual Easter egg hunt will follow each mass time at 8:30 AM and 10:30 AM. Bags will be provided. Kids will be divided by age groups. There will be a photo booth and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Stay for the Youth Pancake Breakfast.
Kids' Easter Party
Thursday, April 18, 2019 - 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM - Museum of Visual Materials, 500 N. Main Ave. in Sioux Falls.
The kids will love getting ready for Easter with a party at the Museum of Visual Materials. There will be storytime at 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM. An Easter egg hunt from 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM (3 eggs per child) and an Easter craft station from 9:30 AM - 5:00 PM. All ages welcome. Regular kids activities will be available.
Easter Eggstravaganza
Saturday, April 20, 2019 - 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Skate City, 2901 West 3rd Street in Sioux Falls.
Skate with the Easter Bunny and sign up to win an Easter basket. There will be games, candy, and a whole lot of fun! Admission is $5.00 per skater (Regular Rental Rates Apply). Parents receive free admission when skating with their children.
J & L Harley Davidson Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 20, 2019 - 10:00 AM sharp - J&L Harley Davidson, 2601 W. 60th Street N.
There will be two separate hunts, one for children 0-3 and one for children ages 4-12.
Easter Egg-stravaganza at Hillcrest Church
Saturday, April 20, 2019 - 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Hillcrest Church, 4301 E. 26th Street in Sioux Falls.
Hillcrest Church will be holding its annual neighborhood egg hunt. The egg hunt starts at 10:00 AM and ends at 11:00 AM and the free breakfast concludes by Noon. Families from the neighborhood and Hillcrest children are encouraged to invite their friends. The event will also include a free breakfast, crafts, singing, and a story.
Brandon Edge Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 20, 2019 - 10:00 AM - Brandon Valley Middle School, 700 E. Holly Blvd in Brandon
It's the annual Brandon Edge Easter Egg Hunt.
Children will be broken into groups by ages and will start at the times below.
10:00 AM = 0 - 3 Years Old
10:05 AM = 4 - 5 Years Old
10:10 AM = 6 - 7 Years Old
10:15 AM = 8 - 9 Years Old
Easter Fun Day 2019 at Faith Temple Church
Saturday, April 20, 2019 - 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Faith Temple Church, 2121 West 33rd Street in Sioux Falls.
There will be prizes, stories, crafts, candy, a visit from the Easter Bunny and more.
Registration from 1:00-1:30 PM
Event is for ages 2 yrs-5th grade!
(for toy safety reasons, no one under 2 please)
All Children must be accompanied by an adult
FREE!
Spring Brunch and Eggstravaganza
Saturday, April 20, 2019 - 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM - East Side Lutheran Church, 1300 E. 10th St. in Sioux Falls.
There will be a Spring brunch and egg hunt.
Tea Easter Eggstravaganza
Saturday, April 20, 2019 - 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Prairie Trails Park and Tea City Park in Tea. Registration is encouraged.
Take pictures with the Easter Bunny. There will be bouncy houses at the Tea City Park. Tattoos and face painting provided by the Girl Scouts at the Park. There will be door prizes for those who pre-register.
Hunt 1 (8-10 year olds) - 10:00 a.m. @ Prairie Trails Park (S. Poplar Ave.)
Hunt 2 (walking - 2 year olds) & Hunt 3 (3 - 4 year olds) - 11:15 a.m. (Tea City Park)
Hunt 4 (5 - 7 year olds) - 11:30 a.m. (Tea City Park)
Zion Lutheran's Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 20, 2019 - 10:00 AM - 1:30 PM - 1400 S. Duluth Ave. in Sioux Falls.
Three different age groups for the Easter egg hunt, 0-3, 4-6 and 7 and up. There will also be story time, snacks, music, an Easter basket giveaway and more.