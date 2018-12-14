Hoop City Classic to Feature Top Prep Stars

Sioux Falls isn't the only destination for top sports entertainment. Returning to Mitchell, South Dakota on December 27 the ninth annual Hoop City Classic will feature the top high school basketball players in the country.

The Mitchell Corn Palace in Mitchell along with the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls will host the 28-game schedule that features high school and college basketball programs from seven states. The Corn Palace will host 18 games during the four-day event while the Pentagon’s Heritage Court will host 10 games.

Several South Dakota high school teams will compete.

The Hoop City Classic again contains the Gary Munson Tournament named in honor of Mike Miller’s high school coach. Four college men’s basketball teams will also play four games at the Corn Palace as part of the Doug Martin Classic. Doug Martin is the former head coach at Dakota Wesleyan, where he led the Tigers to four conference titles and was named conference coach of the year three times.

Tickets for the Hoop City Classic are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, cornpalace.com and the Corn Palace and Pentagon box offices.