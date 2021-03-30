Hometown Tuesday: Josiah’s Coffeehouse & Café

Breakfast is widely considered the most important meal of the day. Personally, it's my favorite time of the day. Drinking some coffee, making some scrambled eggs, and turning on the toaster oven. There really isn't anything better!

However, there are days when you just want to get out to enjoy some breakfast or even brunch in the community. Josiah’s Coffeehouse & Café in Downtown Sioux Falls is just the place for a great meal and an awesome start to one’s day!

Josiah’s Coffeehouse & Café is located off of West 12th Street, right across the street from Fernson Brewing Company. This local café has everything for the ultimate coffee lover. According to its website, patrons of the café can expect to "enjoy a fresh cup of joe and a handmade treat any day of the week. Our artisan baristas make every cup to order, being sure to capture the rich flavors of our fresh-ground coffee blends." The crew over at Josiah’s Coffeehouse & Café create special brews and drinks not to mention all the scrumptious breakfast options, delicious soups, wraps, flatbreads, sandwiches...the menu is full of endless opportunities!

I've wanted to stop by Josiah’s Coffeehouse & Café for quite some time, and I finally had the chance to do so! It was the perfect way to spend my Sunday afternoon with some good friends. I enjoyed an iced cold press coffee with a sausage and avocado omelet. It's definitely the protein-power meal with a delectable taste! This was a perfect meal for someone who still wants to indulge in breakfast during the late afternoon.

Josiah’s Coffeehouse & Café is truly one of the favorite staples in Sioux Falls. So stop in at Josiah’s Coffeehouse & Café, order a cup of joe, and take in all the sights and sounds of Downtown Sioux Falls!