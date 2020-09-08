Hometown Tuesday: 22TEN Kitchen Cocktails

I ordered the Chicken BLT Sandwich with a side of sweet potato fries. The sandwich paired really well with the sweet potato fries. The best part was that I did not feel full. I was also extremely satisfied with the service. Of course, I had to try one of 22TEN Kitchen Cocktails specialty cocktails since this local favorite has Happy Hour specials every day. Patrons receive a $2 discount off their drinks Monday through Friday from 3 PM to 6 PM and Saturday and Sunday from 12 PM to 6 PM at the bar and on the patio. There's always something different to try!