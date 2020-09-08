Hometown Tuesday: 22TEN Kitchen Cocktails
There are many, many, MANY great local establishments around the Sioux Empire. Downtown Sioux Falls, for example, has a lot of restaurant options for area residents as well as out-of-town visitors. However, you may want to visit 22TEN Kitchen Cocktails if you ever want that "downtown feel" without driving too far.
22TEN Kitchen Cocktails is located along West 69th Street in Sioux Falls, just off of South Louise Avenue. According to its website, 22TEN Kitchen Cocktails "vision is to create an awe-inspiring gathering spot for the Sioux Falls community. With a menu reflecting 'American Eclectic' cuisine, with a focus on innovative, artisan plates, as well as some local favorites and everyday classics...We emphasize on social dining with close friends and family."
If you haven't checked out this establishment, I highly recommend you stop by. 22TEN Kitchen Cocktails has a classic feel to it. It's not an unbelievably fancy restaurant, however, it's somewhere in between modern and high-end chic. Since I've only lived in Sioux Falls for two years, a friend informed me that apparently 22TEN Kitchen Cocktails used to be a more "casual" restaurant (correct me if I'm wrong). The old name slips my mind, but the restaurant’s current menu featuring many great meal options sure doesn't!
I ordered the Chicken BLT Sandwich with a side of sweet potato fries. The sandwich paired really well with the sweet potato fries. The best part was that I did not feel full. I was also extremely satisfied with the service. Of course, I had to try one of 22TEN Kitchen Cocktails specialty cocktails since this local favorite has Happy Hour specials every day. Patrons receive a $2 discount off their drinks Monday through Friday from 3 PM to 6 PM and Saturday and Sunday from 12 PM to 6 PM at the bar and on the patio. There's always something different to try!
I'll be back just for the sweet potato fries alone!