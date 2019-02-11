Home Depot Holding a Free Hands-On Workshop for Kids

Looking to do something fun with your kids? Then you should check out Home Depot because next month the home improvement retail store is going to be holding a free hands-on workshop for kids.

The workshop takes place on March 2, 2019, from 9:00AM-noon. During that time your child will be building a freestanding clock. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a FREE certificate of achievement, a Workshop Apron, and a commemorative pin while supplies last. All Kids Workshop attendees must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times.

If you are planning on signing up your son or daughter, you need to sign up at Home Depot's website . Home Depot also offers other workshops including a pip coat hanger workshop for adults on February 21, 2019, from 6:30-8:00PM.

Sioux Falls location:

2523 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106