Home Depot: Free DIY Mother’s Day Craft Workshop for Kids
Looking to do something fun with your kids? Then you should check out Home Depot because next month the home improvement retail store is going to be holding a free hands-on workshop for kids just in time for Mother’s Day.
If your little one is in need of a gift for Mom this holiday, Home Depot is offering a free, hands-on workshop called, "Blooming Art" (wooden flowers on a hanging frame) from 9:00AM-Noon on Saturday, May 4. Designed for kids ages 5-12, but all ages welcome!
All workshop attendees must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times and must sign up in advance. To attend, just go to Home Depot’s website, enter our zip code, select our store, then scroll down to register.
All kids get to keep their craft, so they can gift it or display it. They’ll also receive a free certificate of achievement, a workshop apron, and a commemorative pin.
Source: Home Depot