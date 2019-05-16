Hold off on Getting That Tattoo: FDA Recalls Certain Tattoo Inks for Bacterial Contamination

Before you book your next appointment to get some new ink done, you might want to check in with that business because some tattoo inks are being recalled. According to WFAA , the U.S. Food & Drug Administration wants consumers, tattoo artists and retailers to be aware of a number of tattoo inks that have been recalled because they are "contaminated with bacteria."

FDA said in a news release , "Tattoo inks contaminated with microorganisms can cause infections and lead to serious health injuries when injected into the skin during a tattooing procedure since there is an increased risk of infection any time the skin barrier is broken."

The contaminated tattoo inks are:

Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA, and Scalpaink AL basic black tattoo inks manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics (all lots)

Dynamic Color - Black tattoo ink manufactured by Dynamic Color Inc (lots 12024090 and 12026090)

Solid Ink-Diablo (red) tattoo ink manufactured by Color Art Inc. (dba Solid Ink) (dba Antone's Ink) (lot 10.19.18)

If you have an infection recently after getting a new tattoo you are strongly encouraged to see your doctor. You can also report your problem on the FDA's website .

Source: WFAA