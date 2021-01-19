High-Speed Chase Starts In Iowa, Ends In South Dakota

A high-speed chase crossed state lines on Monday as officers pursued a suspect driving an SUV that was reported as stolen.

Lyon County Sheriff's deputies began chasing a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport in Iowa near the South Dakota border on 276th Street. The pursuit then crossed over into South Dakota at 283rd St near Beloit, IA. From there the chase was handed over to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The chase lasted several miles in Lincoln County before crossing into Turner County just north of Lennox. The pursuit eventually went through Chancellor continuing westbound for several more miles at high speeds.

Deputies say the SUV hit speeds of 110 miles per hour. The suspect was reported to have driven through a field to avoid capture.

Spike strips were deployed several times but were unsuccessful in stopping the SUV. A Highway Patrol trooper performed a PIT maneuver, ending the pursuit at the intersection of 277th St & 453rd Ave.

Dakota News Now reports the suspect is 25-year-old Christopher Macleod of Spencer Iowa. Macleod is charged with aggravated eluding, possession of stolen property, DUI 1st, possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as other traffic-related offenses. Macleod is currently on probation.

The Canton Police Department, Lennox Police Department, and Turner County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app