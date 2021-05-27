High Speed Chase Began In Parker, Ends In Sioux Falls

Authorities from multiple agencies were involved in a high-speed pursuit of a suspect wanted for attempted kidnapping.

Dakota News Now reports that Turner County Sherriff's deputies were dispatched to a Get-n-Go in Parker for a report of an assault and abduction attempt at around 10 pm on Wednesday. As deputies approached the suspect's Jeep, they fled away. A female who was the victim of the attempted kidnapping was able to get out of the Jeep just before the suspect left the scene.

Deputies pursued the suspect's Jeep toward Lennox at speeds around 100 miles per hour. At one point, Lincoln County deputies joined the chase and deployed spike strips that caused light damage to the Jeep but failed to stop the vehicle completely.

Another set of spike strips were deployed at the intersection of 276th Street and 470th Avenue, west of I-29 between Tea and Lennox. That set caused further damage but the chase raced on toward Sioux Falls.

A third deployment of spike strips by the South Dakota Highway Patrol was able to disable the suspect's Jeep near 26th Street and Western Avenue. The suspect exited the Jeep and tried to make a run for it, but after a quick foot chase, officers were able to take the suspect into custody.

The suspect's identity is not being released because they are a juvenile.