Hey Sioux Falls, Know a Business That Deserves to Be Recognized?

Do you know a person or a business in the Sioux Empire that you feel deserves to be recognized?

Your chance to make that happen is now underway, as the city of Sioux Falls is once again on the prowl for a few good entrepreneurs and startups for their annual "Hey Sioux Falls" event coming up in mid-May.

Nominations are now being accepted through (April 16). The Hey Sioux Falls event itself is scheduled for Thursday (May 20) at the downtown Orpheum Theater.

Get our free mobile app

As Dakota News Now reports, the city of Sioux Falls plans to recognize area businesses via six different categories. The categories include; new startup, best pivot, startup champion, small business, corporate innovator, and social impact.

Those choosing to nominate an individual or business will be asked who they want to nominate and the reason why that person or business is worthy of winning an award.

During the night of the event, leaders from the Sioux Falls entrepreneurial community will select the winners from each category.

The Hey Sioux Falls ceremony gets underway at 6:00 PM that evening, but due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, there will be a cap on the number of people being able to attend in person. There is also an option to attend virtually if you would like.

Tickets are $10.00 for the in-person event and free if you choose to watch online.

Hey Sioux Falls was created to acknowledge both startups and established businesses throughout the Sioux Falls business community.

If you have a favorite entrepreneur or startup that you would like to see get recognized, you can nominate them here.

Source: Dakota News Now