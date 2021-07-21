Here’s Your Downtown Sioux Falls Volunteer Opportunity

The Sioux Falls Helpline Center is now recruiting volunteers to be part of the next Downtown Block Party on the Eastbank.

Sioux Falls has come alive in the last several months and each First Friday is no exception. One thing is for sure, people want to be outside, socialize, party, eat and enjoy music. And here's one event that gets us charged up each month.

The Downtown Block Party on the Eastbank continues to draw huge crowds for a night of live musical entertainment with several different food and drink choices. And shopping too.

The Sioux Falls Helpline Center and Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. are looking for volunteers to help set up for the crowds at Eastbank. And beverage stations will also need staffing. If you don't want to pour beer or soda how about checking ids and tickets?

When checking their site, Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. still needs about 25 volunteers for the event on Friday, August 6. You can take an early shift beginning at 3:00 PM. Or, work the main part of the night beginning at 5:00 PM. And then tear-down begins around 10:30 PM.

Look at it this way, you're volunteering in the heart of Sioux Falls, outside, downtown, with live music, surrounded by food, beer, and shopping.

And most likely you'll see someone you know. Life is good!