Here’s Why Iowa Residents Should Never Get A Speeding Ticket

Getting pulled over for speeding and receiving a ticket in different states could mean different repercussions for your driving record, fees, and insurance rates.

Now in the case of Iowa, it's a bit of a unique situation when it comes to your driving record as it operates off of a points system.

The points system in Iowa works as follows:

'The driver’s license points system in Iowa is designed to keep the most hazardous drivers off the road. In fact, the state doesn’t even assign points for speeding 15 mph or less over the limit. However, your license still can be suspended if you receive 3 moving violations within a 12 month period. It can also be suspended immediately if you’re caught driving 25 mph or more over the posted speed limit"-Ticket Void.

It's also important to know that it doesn't matter which county in Iowa you are pulled over in for ticket fees, they are the same across the state according to Mr. Speeding Ticket.

AND if you are an Iowa state resident and get pulled over in a different state THE SAME RULES APPLY TO YOU as if you were in Iowa.

Going 11-15 mph over the speed limit will net you a fine of $80. But the costs don’t stop there. The state tacks on a 35% surcharge according to Yahoo.

For an IA speeding ticket, you could pay the fine which means you are pleading guilty to the charge or you could plead not guilty and appear in court.

Either way, getting a speeding ticket of any kind in Iowa is a serious matter, if you were to get a second speeding ticket you could have your license suspended.

