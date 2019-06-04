Here’s The Tea On All The Sioux Falls Pride Events

June is Pride Month and Sioux Falls Pride has been working hard all year to make this year's Pride celebrations even better than last year. However, I co-hosted last year's event so that is going to be pretty hard to top.

One big addition to this year's festivities is the first ever Pride Parade!!!

The festivities kick off on June 10th!

June 10- Drag Trivia with Onya Nerves at Bigs Bar 7 PM- $10

June 11th- Special movie screening of Alaska is A Drag at Club David 7:30 PM- $8

June 13- Pride Karaoke at Club David 9 PM- Free

June 14- Drag Bingo Club David 6 PM- $1

June 14- Pride Pub Crawl Downtown Sioux Falls 6-9 PM- Free

June 14- Pride Drag Show Club David 10 PM - 2 AM- $10

June 15- Pride Parade Downtown Sioux Falls 10 AM- Free (Make sure to wave at Natasha and Jonny V as they take the Hot car out for the parade.)

June 15- Pride in the Park at Terrace Park 12-4 PM- Free

June 15- Official Pride After Party Club David 10 PM to 2 AM- $10

June 16- Drag Brunch Icon Lounge 11:30 AM - 2:30 PM- $30

For more information regarding purchasing tickets or main stage lineup for Pride in the Park click here . You can also check out Sioux Falls Pride's Facebook page for links to all the events.

Or if you would like to volunteer, click here .

Happy Pride!