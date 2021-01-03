Here’s How the COVID Relief Bill Will Help Area Farmers

Many farmers have struggled (to put it mildly) since the onset of the pandemic back in March of last year. However, Congress and the President just passed the COVID Relief Bill, which has multiple provisions in it to help those in the agriculture industry.

Here are a few of the key parts of the bill that are directed towards ag:

15% increase in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for the next six months.

Specific provisions for aid to livestock producers.

Help will be made directly available to specialty and non-specialty crop growers.

The paycheck Protection Program (PPP) will be expanded, this, in turn, will allow farmers with smaller operations to be able to continue operating, as well as paying their employees.

For more information on how the new coronavirus bill directly helps those in the ag industry, visit the American Farm Bureau website for all the details.

Story Source: American Farm Bureau Federation

Story Source: AGFAX