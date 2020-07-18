Here’s a List of All of the National Stores Now Requiring Masks

This week seems to have been a turning point when it comes to wearing masks in stores. More and more national chain stores are adding their name's to the ever-growing list. Here are a few of the biggest names (so far) to adopt the mask-wearing mandate.

Starbucks

Coffee giant, Starbucks began requiring masks on Wednesday, July 15th.

Kohl's

Kohl's will require shoppers to wear masks beginning on July 20th.

Wal-Mart/Sam's Club

Perhaps the biggest retail giant of them all, Walmart will make face masks a requirement beginning July 20th.

Target

Target announced this week that they too will require face masks at all of their locations, beginning August 1st.

CVS Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy locations will require masks beginning July 20th.

Best Buy

Best Buy announced on Tuesday that all customers must wear masks in their stores beginning the very next day, July 15th.

Verizon

Verizon locations across the country began implementing a face-covering policy last month.

Walgreens

Walgreens will require masks at their stores beginning July 20th.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread joined the growing number of stores now requiring masks late this week.

Menards, Home Depot, Lowe's

The Big 3 of the Home Improvement stores, Menards, Home Depot, and Lowe's have all announced face masks will be required at their stores.

The majority (if not all) of these stores have not said how long the mandate will last. That will depend on whether or not the infection rate continues to climb, or goes down nationwide in the coming weeks.