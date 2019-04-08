Here’s A 20 Minute Stress Reliever

Stress can come at you from a lot of different directions.

Work. Family. Heck, just life itself can seem a bit overwhelming from time to to to time. It can weigh heavy on your shoulders, on your mind.

And sometimes you need more than the 'just take a breath' method.

Well, according to a study I saw in Travel and Leisure , you can beat away stress with a 20 minute walk. Not just a walk around town. A walk in nature.

Getting away from the hustle and bustle of what some might call the 'real world'. Leave the workplace, the boss, the co-workers behind for 20 minutes or so. Take a stroll down a gravel path, take in the trees, the sky, the birds.

And according to the study done by the University of Michigan , you don't need to do it every day. Heck, for some of us it would be tough to find that 'nature spot' everyday...in fact, it might be stressful! So, the study says, 3 times a week should do the trick.

Your world can be a crazy place. Slow it down a bit, take a walk 'off the beaten path'. And as the old saying goes, 'stop and smell the roses'.