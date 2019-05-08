Here is a List of Restaurants Serving Mother’s Day Brunch in Sioux Falls
It could be the most important day of the year - Mother's Day! Mom's work hard all year long. They have so many responsibilities and very little thanks. Show Mom how much you appreciate everything she does by giving her a day off. Take her and the family out for Mother's Day brunch. There are several restaurants in Sioux Falls serving a special brunch on May 12, 2019. We have a list of several in the Sioux Empire. If you don't see your favorite on the list, just call and ask or check out their Facebook page.
Many restaurants will be accepting reservations and it's strongly recommended you call early.
Granite City
Granite City Food & Brewery at 2620 S. Louise. Call 605-362-0000 for reservations.
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Enjoy your brunch favorites like assorted pastries, Lawless fresh fruit, Ponzu salmon, Reggiano hash browns, turkey skillet, biscuits and gravy, mac and cheese, prime rib, turkey, mashed potatoes and more.
McNally's Irish Pub
6211 South Old Village Place (69th and Western). Call to make a reservation at 605-271-7170.
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Brunch includes bacon and asparagus egg bake, muffins and pastries, scrambled eggs and sausage, brunch potatoes, strawberry salad, champagne chicken, shrimp piccata and more.
Holiday Inn City Centre
Grille 100 at the Holiday Inn City Centre at 100 West 8th Street. Call 605-339-2000 for reservations.
9:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Enjoy your favorite breakfast and lunch favorites: applewood smoked bacon, rosemary and sage sausage, garden hash, Baja breakfast burritos, baked strudel, turnovers and pastries, prime rib, omelets, chocolate fountain, salads, vodka chicken Parmesan, Key West code and more.
Blarney Stone Pub
333 S. Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls.Open at 10:00 AMAll moms receive a piece of strawberry shortcake free with any entree purchase on Mother's Day. Some of the Sunday menu items include steak and eggs, Belfast breakfast, Bangers and eggs, corned beef hash, cottage benedict, and more. From 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM receive a free bloody mary or mimosa with the purchase of a breakfast entree.
Crooked Pint Ale House
2020 West Russell Street, Sioux Falls. Call 605-331-2050 for brunch reservations.
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Bacon and jumbo sausage links, baked ham, Bourbon cranberry salad and caesar salad, Bourbon glazed salmon, caramel bread pudding, chef carved prime rib, fresh fruit, french toast, fresh vegetable, mashed potatoes, parmesan hash browns, sausage hash, scrambled eggs, scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, variety of doughnuts, pastries, desserts, vodka chicken and more.
Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet
Hibachi Grille and Supreme Buffet at 1100 West 41st Street. Call 605-335-3388 with questions.
11:00 AM - 9:30 PM
South Dakota's largest buffet featuring Chinese, Japanese and American cuisine.
Royal Fork Buffet
Royal Fork Buffet at 4610 West Empire Place. Call 605-361-1094 with questions.
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMEnjoy several hot entrees, a build your own salad bar along with prepared salads, and homemade soups. Plus Belgium waffles and a dessert bar.
Robert's Buffet at Grand Falls Casino
Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa.
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Mothers receive a free carnation while they last. All of your brunch favorites including salad bar and dessert bar.
Grille 26 by Minerva's
Grille 26 located at 26th and Western. Call 605-444-1716 to reserve a table for 5 or more.
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
A three-course brunch with an array of salads, entrees and desserts. A first course featuring buffet-style salads, including shrimp rotini salad, garden salad, G26 chop salad, fresh fruit, potato salad, oreo cookie salad, assorted muffins & pastries, assorted cheeses & crackers.
Guests choose their plated second course with options of salmon cakes benedict, roasted turkey, Jamaican jerk chicken, vegetable linguine, smoked pork chops, blackened salmon, prime rib of beef, three meat quiche and Denver omelet.
Dessert is a buffet of delicious goodies, featuring a sampling from The Cake Lady of Sioux Falls.
All Day Cafe
All Day Cafe is located in the Western Mall at 2101 West 41st Street. Call 605-274-7711 to make a reservation.
Show Mom how much you love her by bringing her to All Day Cafe to indulge on their special Mother's Day Features! In addition to the feature menu, their regular menu will also be available.
Hy-Vee Market Grille
All Market Grille locations in Sioux Falls
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Enjoy traditional brunch favorites, a create-your-own eggs Benedict and omelette station, and more.
Chevy's Fresh Mex
2801 S. Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls. 605-362-2610.
9:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Enjoy your favorite breakfast items and fresh mex dishes.
Casa Del Rey
901 West Russell Street. 605-338-6078
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Enjoy a Mother's Day Fiesta Brunch that includes your favorite Mexican dishes, breakfast favorites, fresh fruit, a taco bar, homemade desserts, and more.
Tea Steakhouse
205 S. Main in Tea, SD
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Featuring scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon, sausage links, biscuits & gravy, roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cinnamon rolls and blueberry muffins. Potato and macaroni salads, fresh fruit and a variety of desserts.
The first 100 moms get a free carnation.
Carnaval Brazilian Grill
2401 S. Carolyn Avenue, Sioux Falls.
Call 361-6328 for reservations.
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Mother's Day brunch will include their rodizio service, plus salad bar, breakfast bar and desserts.
Kaladi's Coffee Legend and Bistro
1716 S. Minnesota Ave. - Sioux Falls
Call 339-3322 for reservations.
Serving a delectable menu of your favorite breakfast and dinner items. Mom will love the food and atmosphere at Kaladi's.
Carino's
Carino's at 2310 S. Louise Avenue. Call 605-361-7222 to make reservations for groups of 10 and more.
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Featuring angel hair pasta with artichokes, asiago smashed potatoes, assorted desserts and pastries, citrus balsamic salmon, cheesy hash browns, grilled chicken bowtie festival, chocolate fountain, salad bar, soups, French toast sticks, nacho bar, and more.
Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille
5001 S. Western Avenue. Call 605-271-7500 for reservations.
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Serving a three-course brunch that will include a variety of fresh salads & more served buffet style, your entree choice, and a buffet assortment of desserts, with a sampling from the Cake Lady Bakery.