Here are Google’s Top Ten Searches of 2020

Every year, Google releases its list of the things we, as Americans, googled the most. With this year being so unusual and unprecedented, many have been wondering what the top searches of 2020 would be. Well, wait no longer; here are the most popular Google searches of the year.

1) Election results (The presidential election was google's most popular search of 2020)

2) Coronavirus (Before seeing the list, I would have guessed this would be on top)

3) Kobe Bryant (The L.A. Lakers star was a worldwide icon, winning 5 titles, and tragically dying in a helicopter crash back in January)

4) Coronavirus update (Many Americans have been googling for updates for months, hoping to see a light at the end of the tunnel)

5) Coronavirus symptoms (With over 15 million Americans who have been infected since February, it's no surprise to see this on the list)

6) Zoom (Attend your first Zoom meeting this year? Join the club. Most of the U.S. had to figure out how to Zoom in 2020. How lucky are we to have it though?)

7) Who is winning the election (Because it took so long to call the election, people were constantly looking for updates)

8) Naya Rivera (The Glee actress who died while saving her son died in early July)

9) Chadwick Boseman (The star of Black Panther passed away in August from Colon Cancer.)

10) PlayStation 5 (One of the hottest and most hyped gaming consoles to come out in years)

Story Credit: Dakota News Now

As you can see, most of the list is pretty tragic, but with the way 2020 has been going, it's hardly surprising. Let's hope for happier Google searches in 2021.