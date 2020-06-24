Helpline Center’s Continuing Need for Food Giveaway Volunteers

During this incredible time of need for families all around the Sioux Empire, it is amazing to see the organizations stepping in to provide needed nutritional items. The only problem is they continue to need volunteers to help with these extraordinary food giveaways.

If you can spare a bit of your time to help distribute food items, or make and serve meals, even pack food boxes, there are so many ways you are needed!

Faith Temple Friday Food Giveaways - People who can carry up to 30 pounds are needed to help pack boxes with food items and load them into peoples' vehicles. This event happens every Friday at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds from 2:30 to 6:30 PM.

Feeding South Dakota - Needs volunteers to help pack emergency food boxes for families needing some extra food assistance.

The Banquet - The minute the second Banquet location opened at 5th & Marion, the need for volunteers to make and serve meals grew exponentially. There are so many ways you can help if you have the time and desire to do it.

Sioux Falls Centralized Food Distribution - This collaborative effort between Feeding South Dakota, the Helpline Center, Faith Temple Food Giveaway, Corona Help Sioux Falls, and the Salvation Army needs volunteers every Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 7 PM at the old Fareway Grocery location at 41st & Grange.

This Week's Featured DIY Project - Immigrant Family Welcome Packs - These welcome kits are a wonderful way to help families as they begin their new lives here. Suggested household items include dishwashing liquid, kitchen & cooking utensils, towels, non-perishable food items, cups, kitchen and bathroom cleaning supplies, etc. Whatever you need in your home would be gratefully accepted. Gather your supplies and put them in a laundry basket or tote, add a welcome note or card, call the Helpline Center at 211, to find out what to do next, and you're done.

For more information, see the Helpline Center online, on Facebook, or call 211.