Helpline Center’s Big 211 News and Weekly DIY Project

The Helpline Center has been changing and saving lives in the Sioux Falls Area since 1974. Their mission has never changed, they work to connect people through volunteering, and by providing vital information and support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The number 211, while only three digits in length, encompasses a treasury of information for people seeking it. For people struggling with thoughts of suicide, the number 211 can be a lifeline.

The 211 Helpline was instituted in 2001 and initially, its reach was limited to the Sioux Empire. As time has gone on, more and more South Dakota communities have been added to the service.

As of today, July 1, thanks to legislation that was passed by our legislature and signed by the governor, the 211 Helpline is now available statewide, 24/7, for "information or support, whether financial, family, mental health, or disaster-related".

This week's Summer of DIY Project is Hosting a Book Drive. You're encouraged to choose a location and date or dates that you'll be collecting books. Then create boxes or bins to collect the books and make posters and use social media to promote your book drive.

Decide what organization you'll be donating the books to ahead of time and they can also help to promote your effort. Make sure you decide what age group you'd like to receive the books, so people know what type of books to donate.

Once your book drive is done, deliver the books directly to the organization you've chosen. If you need more information about groups who would love a book drive held for them, call 211, or see the Helpline Center online.