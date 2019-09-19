Helpline Center Volunteer Opportunities This Week

More than likely, it will come as no surprise to you that the Helpline Center has been buzzing with more activity than usual since the storms last week. It is also not a revelation that people have answered the call for assistance in our area with unparalleled generosity. That is just the way it is around here.

With that being said, volunteers are still in great demand to help with disaster clean up around the area. Pickups, trucks, and trailers are needed to haul tree debris to the drop off locations. If you want to help, you are asked to come in person to the Helpline Center at 1000 West Avenue, Suite 310 and they will get you an assignment.

A couple of other groups are looking for volunteers also:

Health Connect Fair - Saturday, September 28 at the Sioux Falls Arena - Whether you want to sit, stand up, move around, there are numerous opportunities for you to help others and have a whole lot of fun yourself!

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program - This is an AARP Foundation and IRS free tax preparation program. They need for volunteers in three positions: 1) Tax counselors to prepare tax forms with taxpayers; 2) Appointment takers - you'll answer phones at Active Generations and schedule people's appointments; 3) Facilitators - You'll be meeting and greeting taxpayers to make sure they have the information they need with them. Training begins in October or November, depending upon which position you're interested in.

For more information on these opportunities and so many others, see Helpline Center online, on Facebook, or just call 211.