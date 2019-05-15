Helpline Center Volunteer Opportunities This Week

Summer is just around the corner, school is almost out and your kids will soon be telling you how bored they are. This might be a good time to show them by your example that helping others can ease boredom and loneliness, as well as change lives for the better.

Volunteering is more than a noble exercise, it's a calling and an honor. Sharing a bit of your time with one person, or many people, who need a helping hand, a kind word, a shoulder to lean on, or just someone to listen, is an activity that improves your life as much as the person or cause, you're helping.

The Helpline Center always has a list of volunteering connections for any kind of activity or time commitment you may be interested in.

These are just a few examples:

Bright Futures - Needs 5 childcare volunteers from 6 to 8 PM approximately once per month, while parents and guardians are attending a meeting. You'll read to the kids, share play activities and more.

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation/Sioux Falls 2019 Great Strides Walk - Needs participants to walk the event and also volunteers to help set up, register walkers etc.

Brush-Up Sioux Falls/Paint-a-thon - You'll be partnering with the Salvation Army to spruce up homes of elderly and disabled Sioux Falls residents, by prepping and painting their homes.

Lifescape Edible Playdough kits - Lifescape is looking for volunteer groups to purchase ingredients to create edible playdough kits for children. You can also schedule time for you and your children to play with the children who will be using the kits!

For more information see the Helpline Center online , on Facebook , call 605-274-1407, or 211.